Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008987 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is www.onflow.org.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

