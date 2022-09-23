Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

