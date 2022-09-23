Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,817. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.