Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.23. 32,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,055. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.