Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sep 23rd, 2022

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 396,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

