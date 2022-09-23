Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 396,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

