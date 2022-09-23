Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southern by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Southern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.65. 121,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

