FolgoryUSD (USDF) 1-Day Volume Tops $443,163.00

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. FolgoryUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,828.82 or 1.00135859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00067845 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002160 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00078131 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

USDF is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. The official website for FolgoryUSD is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolgoryUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

