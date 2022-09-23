Fortinet (FTNT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00.

8/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00.

8/2/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,720. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

