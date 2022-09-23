Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.86

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 356697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$842.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.85.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

