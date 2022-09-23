Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 25,750 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises 6.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $35,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,279.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,580,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

