Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of APA by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 534,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.