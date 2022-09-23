Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 169,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,104. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

