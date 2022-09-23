Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,449 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.