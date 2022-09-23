Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 5.7 %

Baker Hughes stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 412,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

