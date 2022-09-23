Fractal Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $357,419.28 and $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Fractal

Fractal launched on September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

