Franklin Wireless (FKWL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Wireless and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 142 531 1159 34 2.58

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Franklin Wireless’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ peers have a beta of 4.28, indicating that their average stock price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -8.52 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.70

Franklin Wireless’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Wireless peers beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

