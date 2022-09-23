Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.26

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 12489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893,103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,062,000 after buying an additional 679,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

