FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.34

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 16039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
FRP Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 448.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.
Institutional Trading of FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.