FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.34

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 16039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of 448.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FRP by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FRP by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

