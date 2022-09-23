G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.24

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 7603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $738.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 488,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

