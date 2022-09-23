General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,143. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.