General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

GIS stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,105.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 260,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 238,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 124,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

