Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,836 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 15,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

