Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 21,260 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Down 6.6 %

OKE traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

