Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,750 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $77.12. 33,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,172. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.