Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 5,297 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in ORIX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX Profile

IX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 58,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.