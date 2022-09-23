Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

CSCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. 235,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,932,852. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

