Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,840,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after buying an additional 341,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

