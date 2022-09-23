Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 794,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,175 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. 164,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

