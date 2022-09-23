Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,577 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 77,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.