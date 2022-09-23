Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 79,627 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 259,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

