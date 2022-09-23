Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE KMX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.12. 33,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,172. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.