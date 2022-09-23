Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 4.8 %

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,114. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

