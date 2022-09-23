Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $10.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.22. 47,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,146. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

