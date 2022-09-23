Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $8.82 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

LAMR stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,720. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

