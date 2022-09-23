GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

GitLab Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 78,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of -33.44. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

