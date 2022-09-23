Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 2.1 %

Global Payments stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.67. 80,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $165.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.48.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.