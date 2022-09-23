GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $177,160.69 and approximately $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00149597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00279800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00745413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00615708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

