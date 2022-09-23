Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 100,000 Shares

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,666.02).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

GPM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 32 ($0.39). 247,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.26. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.66).

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.