Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 100,000 Shares

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Alec Burne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,666.02).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %
GPM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 32 ($0.39). 247,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.26. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.66).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile
