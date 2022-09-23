Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,830. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,481 shares of company stock worth $3,820,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.