Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $145.72

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.72 and last traded at $145.87, with a volume of 1247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

