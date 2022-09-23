Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE GES traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 30,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $811.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.