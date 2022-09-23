Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $60.89. Approximately 2,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

