Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

ETR HAB traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €7.37 ($7.52). The company had a trading volume of 44,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a one year low of €8.28 ($8.45) and a one year high of €9.55 ($9.74). The company has a market cap of $587.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.33 and its 200-day moving average is €8.76.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.