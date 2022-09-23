Harbor Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,710. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

