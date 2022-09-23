HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,944 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

