HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,573 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.3 %

UPS stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 111,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

