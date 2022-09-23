HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $45.14. 105,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

