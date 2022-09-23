HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.48.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

