HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,756 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

