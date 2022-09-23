HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.57. 45,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.75.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.